Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,233 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Trane Technologies worth $28,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 615.6% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total transaction of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at $16,983,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,967 shares of company stock worth $3,007,750 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.61.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $185.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $196.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.91.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

