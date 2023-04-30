Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) PT Lowered to $62.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TNL has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Travel + Leisure in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set an underperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.43.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE TNL opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.66. Travel + Leisure has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $58.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.00.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 43.00%. The company had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

Insider Transactions at Travel + Leisure

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $77,649.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,100.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $99,401.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,536.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $77,649.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,100.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 0.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.