TravelCenters of America (TA) to Release Earnings on Monday

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) will be releasing its Q1 2023 earnings data on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect TravelCenters of America to post earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $1.87. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. On average, analysts expect TravelCenters of America to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TravelCenters of America Trading Down 0.2 %

TA opened at $86.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.66 and its 200-day moving average is $62.62. TravelCenters of America has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $88.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TravelCenters of America

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the third quarter worth $97,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 8.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in TravelCenters of America by 8.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

