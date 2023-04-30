Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Travelzoo from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Travelzoo stock opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.62. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 380.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $56,811.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,858,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,317,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,183 shares of company stock valued at $320,224. 42.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,527 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

