Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Short Interest Up 14.2% in April

Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the March 31st total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trilogy Metals

In related news, major shareholder Strategic Opportuniti Electrum acquired 2,181,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,199,999.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,604,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,382,607.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trilogy Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the first quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the first quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the first quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trilogy Metals Stock Up 3.6 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of TMQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.60. 107,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.38. Trilogy Metals has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.10.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

Further Reading

