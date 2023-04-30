TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Short Interest Update

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the March 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $228,902.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,004.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $528,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,752,003.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,004.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,975 in the last quarter. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Amundi purchased a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in TriNet Group by 176.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in TriNet Group by 78.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TriNet Group by 31.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TriNet Group Trading Up 2.0 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Shares of TriNet Group stock traded up $1.81 on Friday, reaching $92.78. 903,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,259. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $92.83.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.78. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.09 million. On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

