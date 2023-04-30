TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.40-$6.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.93 billion-$4.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.93 billion. TriNet Group also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.15-$1.40 EPS.

NYSE:TNET traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.78. 903,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,259. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.15. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $60.60 and a 52 week high of $92.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.78. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.09 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TNET shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.25.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $473,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,726.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $473,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,726.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $228,902.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,056,004.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,180 shares of company stock worth $1,239,975. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 46.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in TriNet Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

