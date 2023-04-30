Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Stock Performance
Trio-Tech International Company Profile
Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.
