TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Given New $18.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TBI. StockNews.com lowered TrueBlue from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TrueBlue from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue Price Performance

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $469.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.44. TrueBlue has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $465.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in TrueBlue by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TrueBlue by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in TrueBlue by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in TrueBlue by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TrueBlue

(Get Rating)

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.