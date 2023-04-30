Truist Financial Boosts Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target to $84.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.59.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

THC stock opened at $73.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.17. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $76.37.

Insider Activity

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.26. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares in the company, valued at $3,510,598.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 22.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 59.9% during the first quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 362,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,533,000 after acquiring an additional 135,720 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 10.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 746,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,359,000 after purchasing an additional 71,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

Further Reading

