Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Truist Financial Stock Up 3.8 %

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens lowered Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

TFC stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,199,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,780,914. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day moving average of $42.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

