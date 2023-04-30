Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Truist Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Truist Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

TFC has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

NYSE:TFC opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.25. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

