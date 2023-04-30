Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.50-$7.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94 billion-$1.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 1.9 %

TYL traded down $7.17 on Friday, hitting $379.03. 299,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,901. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $425.80. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.13.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $452.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $434.92.

In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.73, for a total value of $322,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,353.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.73, for a total transaction of $322,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $415,353.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,898 shares of company stock worth $6,195,979. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 69.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,683,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.