Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,426 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 4.5 %

UBER opened at $31.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average is $29.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.55.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.