UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.54-$0.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.22-$2.30 EPS.

NYSE UDR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.33. 2,770,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,320,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.48. UDR has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that UDR will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 560.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.66.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after buying an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter worth $913,594,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UDR by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,674 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,178,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,554,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,924,000 after purchasing an additional 195,571 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

