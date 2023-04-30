UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.22-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UDR also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.54-$0.56 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.33. 2,770,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,264. UDR has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 137.77, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.48.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. UDR had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 560.02%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in UDR by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in UDR by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,548,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,675 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in UDR by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 111,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 34,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

