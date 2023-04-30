United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Downgraded to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $6.46 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.80.
UMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on United Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on United Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.46.
United Microelectronics Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE:UMC opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.32. United Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $9.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
United Microelectronics Company Profile
United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
