United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Downgraded to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $6.46 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.80.

UMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on United Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on United Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.46.

United Microelectronics Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:UMC opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.32. United Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $9.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United Microelectronics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at $858,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 11.6% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 184,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

