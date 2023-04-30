United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $205.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UPS has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.58.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $179.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.54. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 52.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.