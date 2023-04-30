UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $477,237.74

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.61 or 0.00012140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and $477,237.74 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UNUS SED LEO alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.63 or 0.00304961 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000853 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000646 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 77.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,499,557 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 930,500,039.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.57920812 USD and is up 2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $478,928.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNUS SED LEO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNUS SED LEO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.