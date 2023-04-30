USDD Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 30th. In the last seven days, USDD has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. USDD has a total market cap of $718.38 million and $18.18 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003380 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USDD Profile

USDD was first traded on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. The official website for USDD is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

