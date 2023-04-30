Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Announces $0.06 Dividend

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0588 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:USNZY opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.48. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.77 million, a PE ratio of 1.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.