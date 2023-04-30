Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,876 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Valero Energy worth $34,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,785,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,460,000 after buying an additional 159,680 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,275,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,945,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,812,000 after acquiring an additional 110,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,173,000 after purchasing an additional 414,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $114.67 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.93 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.31. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 57.11%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on VLO. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.64.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.