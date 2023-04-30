Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of VLY stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

In other news, Director Marc J. Lenner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.93 per share, for a total transaction of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,813.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,707,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,039,000 after purchasing an additional 507,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,425,000 after buying an additional 2,051,696 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,877,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,286,000 after buying an additional 235,882 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,476,000 after buying an additional 5,374,624 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,498,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,183,000 after buying an additional 204,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.21.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

