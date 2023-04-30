Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Stock Performance

VALU opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $432.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.26. Value Line has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $118.40.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 44.49%.

Value Line Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Value Line by 627.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Value Line in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Value Line by 634.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Value Line by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Value Line by 11,415.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

