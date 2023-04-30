Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Stock Position Lowered by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Valvoline by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 5,823 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VVV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NYSE:VVV opened at $34.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.52 and a 200-day moving average of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.37. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Valvoline had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 126.78%. The firm had revenue of $332.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

