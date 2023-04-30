VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $5,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,654,000 after buying an additional 52,032 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 187,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 74,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,317,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $74.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.48.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

