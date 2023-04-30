VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Set to Split on Thursday, May 4th

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) are scheduled to split on Thursday, May 4th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, April 14th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, May 3rd.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $247.25 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $166.97 and a 52 week high of $263.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $253.38 and its 200 day moving average is $245.60. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

