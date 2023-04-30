Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Raised by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1,903.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 121,754 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.24 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.67.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

