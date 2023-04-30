Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors

Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 3.3% of Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of VV stock opened at $189.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.49. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $197.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
