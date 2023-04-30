Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,247 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.6% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VOO traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $382.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,386,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,604. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $396.89. The company has a market capitalization of $290.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $369.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.56.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

