Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.1% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,354. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.44. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $160.99. The stock has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

