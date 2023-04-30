Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Has $6.19 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,925 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.3% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 31,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 67,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,480,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,331,966. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.60.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

