Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.73. 11,627,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,872,059. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.45 and its 200-day moving average is $216.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $437.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

