Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Sells 335 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 15,607.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,249,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,157 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in AbbVie by 426.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,939,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,663 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $200,815,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 146.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,352,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,322,000 after purchasing an additional 804,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.56.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie Trading Up 1.5 %

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $151.12. 7,123,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,881,684. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

