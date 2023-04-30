Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 29,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 21,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,714,000. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $951,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,124,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded up $3.99 on Friday, reaching $384.36. 364,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,109. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $391.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $368.69 and a 200 day moving average of $346.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

