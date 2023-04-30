Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the March 31st total of 6,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 870,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PCVX shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Vaxcyte stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,162. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.70. Vaxcyte has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

