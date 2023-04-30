Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the March 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 855,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Vector Group

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $1,420,260.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 347,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,905.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Vector Group news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $65,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,030 shares in the company, valued at $467,374.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 117,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $1,420,260.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 347,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,198,905.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vector Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vector Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vector Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,882,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vector Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Vector Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vector Group by 66.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 30,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vector Group Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 2nd.

VGR stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.74. The company had a trading volume of 555,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,440. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.04. Vector Group has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $14.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $363.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.30 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 79.21%.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

