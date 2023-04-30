Velas Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $45.04 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. Velas has a market capitalization of $45.04 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00059343 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00040338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00021362 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000255 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006573 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,444,375,836 coins and its circulating supply is 2,444,375,834 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.