Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VZ. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.82.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE VZ opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $163.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $52.18.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 58,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after acquiring an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Featured Articles

