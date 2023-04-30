Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.22-$1.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.45 billion-$6.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.49 billion. Vertiv also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.25-$0.31 EPS.

NYSE VRT traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,048,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,390. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $17.88.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 23.75%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,812,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,619,000 after buying an additional 157,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after buying an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,880,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,399,000 after buying an additional 1,226,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,207,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,910,000 after buying an additional 2,634,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

