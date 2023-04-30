Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,332 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $503.22. 1,170,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $491.51 and a 200-day moving average of $491.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

