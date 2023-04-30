Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Buys 377 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for about 2.4% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after acquiring an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Chubb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,001,000 after purchasing an additional 103,984 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,856,000 after purchasing an additional 64,887 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chubb by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,000,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,845,000 after purchasing an additional 68,754 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.54.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.56. 2,035,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,578. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Recommended Stories

