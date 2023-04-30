Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Shell Asset Management Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,021 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 18,849 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 1.4% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $31,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.88.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $232.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.07. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $437.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

See Also

