Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,876 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.8% of South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Visa were worth $36,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,115 shares of company stock worth $30,115,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Trading Up 1.6 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.88.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $232.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The company has a market capitalization of $437.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.07.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

