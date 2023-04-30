Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) to Release Earnings on Monday

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of VNO opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $40.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vornado Realty Trust announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,588.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VNO. TheStreet lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

