Vow (VOW) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $180.40 Million

Vow (VOW) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. One Vow token can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00001504 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vow has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Vow has a market capitalization of $180.40 million and approximately $212,731.63 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Vow Token Profile

Vow was first traded on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,901,729 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

