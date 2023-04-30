Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $3.47 on Top Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $3.47 or 0.00011816 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $94.28 million and $4.28 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007291 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00027172 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019191 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00018045 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001135 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29,347.99 or 0.99980607 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.49983654 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $4,073,795.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.