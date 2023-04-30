W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.04 EPS

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04, Briefing.com reports. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. W.W. Grainger updated its FY23 guidance to $34.25-36.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $34.25-$36.75 EPS.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GWW stock opened at $695.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $670.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $613.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $440.48 and a 52-week high of $709.21.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $698.63.

In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.