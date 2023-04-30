Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion. Wabash National also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wabash National from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.30.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Price Performance

WNC traded down $0.32 on Friday, hitting $25.67. 960,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,600. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.38 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 39.80%. Wabash National’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.42%.

Insider Transactions at Wabash National

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,691,651.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,961,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael N. Pettit sold 36,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $979,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,278.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,691,651.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,961,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,347,724. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Wabash National by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Wabash National by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wabash National by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Wabash National by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Wabash National by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 126,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.