Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.00-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion. Wabash National also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.30-$1.50 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on WNC. StockNews.com raised shares of Wabash National from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.30.

NYSE WNC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,600. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average of $24.15. Wabash National has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.38 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 39.80%. Wabash National’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

In other Wabash National news, CFO Michael N. Pettit sold 36,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $979,383.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,474 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,278.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 94,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $2,616,175.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,038 shares in the company, valued at $9,312,946.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael N. Pettit sold 36,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $979,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,278.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 230,249 shares of company stock worth $6,347,724. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,206,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after acquiring an additional 712,620 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,132,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,654,000. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,702,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wabash National by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 237,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

